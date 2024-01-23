State Board extends last date for submission of proposal for additional marks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the last date of submission proposal for additional marks.

The SSC students are given additional marks for qualifying drawing (elementary and intermediate) examinations, and classical and folk arts competitions. The marks are added to the final result of the SSC.

The State Board invites proposals from the students every year.

This year, the last date for submission of certification of the competition with the school was December 15 while the schools were asked to submit the proposal of additional marks on or before January 15.

However, the results of elementary and intermediate drawing examinations are likely to be declared by January end. So, students were unable to apply for the marks.

The State Board extended the last date of submission of additional marks proposal up to February 5 while for schools it is, February 10. The State Board asked all the divisional offices to accept the additional marks application form by February 5 and ensure that no student is deprived of the additional marks.