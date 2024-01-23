State Board to distribute HSC practical materials on Jan 29

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will distribute the practical and oral examination materials to the junior colleges at the designated centres on January 29.

The theory examinations will be held from February 21 and March 21. Divisional Secretary of the Board Vaishali Jamadar said that the practical examination would be conducted between February 2 and 20. The higher secondary schools and junior colleges will have to send their representatives to the designated centres of the district between 11 am and 5 pm next Monday.

The names of designated distribution centres are as follows;

Divisional Office of MSBSHSE: For junior colleges of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and rural areas; Bapuji Salunke Vidyalaya (Beed): For junior colleges from Beed City, Gevrai, Patoda, Ashti, Shirur Kasar, Majalgaon and Wadvani; Zilla Parishad Girls School-Ambejgai: For colleges of Ambejogai, Keij, Dharur and Parli Vaijanath; Zilla Parishad Girls High School (Parbhani): For all tehsils of Parbhani; Shankarrao Chavan Urdu High School (Hingoli): For all tehsil of Hingoli and CTMK Vidyalay (Jalna): For all the junior colleges of Jalna.