State Board to withdraw permission of Nilajgaon 10th school; teacher found helping students in malpractice

Aurangabad, March 16:

Nilajgaon-based Laxmibai Higher Secondary School’s case of holding HSC examination in pandal was afresh, its secondary school came to limelight on Tuesday for another reason.

Rodu Havsha Shinde, one of the teachers of Laxmibai Secondary School (Nilajgaon, Paithan) was found helping SSC students in Marathi subject paper on Tuesday, the first day of the SSC examinations.

It may be noted that the State Board started conducting HSC and SSC examinations on March 4 and 15.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday evening, incharge divisional president of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and deputy director of Education Anil Sable said that a team of State Board and Education Department verified the incident and submitted the report to the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad today.

He said that the secondary school did not take a lesson from its higher secondary school which is also facing action of permission withdrawal.

Anil Sable said that the reply of the secondary school’s management was unsatisfactory, so, Schools Education Minister issued directives today to withdraw permission of Laxmibai Secondary School (Nilajgaon) permanently.

“Both school and teachers will face action if any kind of support is given to malpractice during the examinations. As per the norms, a teacher should not be given examination duty on his subject’s paper,” he said.

The Nilajgaon school has 55 students of SSC, one headmaster, four teachers, one clerk and two peons. The students will be shifted to another centre at Bokud Jalgaon for the rest of the SSC papers from March 19. Divisional secretary R P Patil was also present at the briefing.

Laxmibai Higher Secondary School already facing action

Anil Sable said that Laxmibai Higher Secondary School was found holding the HSC examinations in pandal on March 4.

“Before the examinations, the schools had given in writing about availability of all the facilities. So, a notice was served to the school for providing false information.

The school will have to present its side in 15 days. Its permission would be withdrawn on receiving the reply of the notice. Now, its secondary school too found flouting norms,” he said.

HSC student booked for using mobile in exams

An HSC student was booked with Rural Police for using a mobile phone during the examination at Champavati Girls Secondary and Higher Secondary School, Chapaner, Kannad. The student obtained answers of the Mathematics subject paper on mobile and found writing in the answer book.

Headmaster of Champavati Girls School Sujata Pawar lodged a complaint with the police for using a mobile phone and malpractice during the examination. Police inspector Balak Koli is on the case.