State denies any shortcomings in construction of Sangramnagar flyover

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state’s Public Works Department (PWD) minister Ravindra Chavan, during the question hour session, made it clear that the height of the Sangramnagar flyover (on Beed Bypass) and the underpass built beneath it does not have any shortcomings. They are ok.

As reported earlier, the residents staying in the localities around the railway overbridge held several agitations from December 2022 to February 2023. Through memorandums to the administrative authorities, they drew attention towards the low height of the flyover and the underpass.

The flyover was closed to vehicles since February 6 and it got opened recently. The residents of Satara-Deolai conducted agitation over traffic congestion. Presently, those proceeding towards Satara, Deolai, Chabbada Complex, Renuka Mandir Arch, police station, MIT college and ahead now pass through the underpass, it is learnt.

The project launched on EPC Hybrid Annuity Model includes the construction of four flyovers and roads of length 17 km. It is claimed that 20 per cent of the total works are incomplete.

Questions in the session

It so happened that Abu Azmi raised four questions in the cabinet session, three days ago. He mentioned that the height of the Sangramnagar flyover is low, as a result, it has been observed that vehicles like minibuses, buses, trucks and others are unable to go through the underpass. He alleged that the public money has got misused due to the mistake of the officers concerned. Azmi continued that it is true that the digging of surface land is underway to make available the required height of the underpass and the flyover. If it is true then any inquiry has been done in this regard?

If the inquiry is done then what were the observations and what action has been taken against the concerned officials? In response to this spree of questions, the PWD minister made it clear there is neither public money has been misused nor the officers had made any mistake in the project. The vertical clearance (height of 5.50 metres) required for the vehicles to go through the underpass will be available after the completion of the works. Hence there is no question of conducting any inquiry in this regard, he clarified.

Box

GNI infrastructure Pvt Ltd company has been awarded a contract of Rs 291 crore and other works of valuing Rs 92 crore. It is learnt that 2 meters below the height of the existing road till the bridge has been drugged out and concretised. After conducting measurement, the road top level (RTL) has been matched till the landing of the overbridge.

Besides, a side drain has been made by laying of 1200 mm size pipe so that the water does not get clogged beneath the bridge and gets released safely in the nearby Pratapnagar’s nullah. The standard height of 5.50 metres is available beneath the bridge for passing of the vehicles, claimed the contractor and the Public Works Department (PWD).