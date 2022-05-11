State excise register case against ‘that’ Beer Shopee

Aurangabad, May 11:

An Excise department PSI beat the customers consuming beer in a beer shopee at Kamgar Chowk, a few days back. The video of the PSI beating the customers with a stick had gone viral. Now, the excise department has registered a case against this ‘Guru Beer Shoppe’ for breaching the rules, informed deputy commissioner Pradeep Pawar. The inquiry of the PSI in the beating matter is being done through deputy superintendent.

A video of PSI Bharat Daund beating the customers with a stick had gone viral last Friday. One of the customer had lodged a complaint with Mukundwadi police station, but the matter was resolved mutually. However, there was a sensation as the video had gone viral. SP Sudhakar Kadam issued order to investigate the video matter.

Now, the excise department has registered a case against the beer shopee before the inquiry report came out. Accordingly, a proposal has been sent to the district collector to cancel the licence of the beer shopee.

Deputy commissioner, excise department, Pradeep Pawar said, after the investigation of the beer shopee, it was found that several rules have been breached. Similarly, the inquiry of the video is being done and the report will be sent to Mumbai.