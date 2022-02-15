State Government gives 'booster dose' to new water supply scheme

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

The ambitious new water supply scheme valuing Rs 1680 crore has been implemented to quench the thirst of the citizens. The state government has also made a provision of huge funds in its annual budget, but it has geared up to

get included in the water scheme in the Central Government's second phase of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0) so that the water project gets completed without any economical crisis.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) A K Pandey said," The AMC was having funds in its exchequer which was released by the Central and the State Governments for the implementation of the parallel pipeline project. We have transferred these funds to the new water supply scheme's nodal agency - Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). So far, the AMC has given Rs 76 crore to MJP. The state government has made provision of funds for the water project in its budget which will be utilised to continue the works in 2023-24. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to get included our water supply scheme in the Central Government's Amrut 2.0. The MJP will soon complete and start the procedure. On inclusion, the water project will be completed from the funds of the Central and the State Governments and there will not be any economical crisis in future to complete the water project."