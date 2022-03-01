State Govt looking into change in fees structure of medical education: Amit Deshmukh

Aurangabad, Mar 1:

Taking a note of the fees-charging model for medical education in Ukraine-Russia, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said that the Medical Education Department was directed to look into whether any changes can be made in the medical education in the State.

Talking to journalists in the city on Tuesday after attending the Marathwada level convention organised for the digital membership campaign of the party, he said that thousands of youths from the State had gone to Ukraine for medical education and this came to light because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Deshmukh said that he had no knowledge that such a large number of State medical students were taking education in Ukraine as their strength was low in the past. He informed the journalists that students were requesting the Government to evacuate them from Ukraine through digital media.

“The Government has taken note of the fees charging model for medical education in Ukraine. The medical education in Ukraine is cheaper than the State,” he said.

When he was asked whether any decision can be taken comparing the fee structure of Ukraine and Maharashtra, he replied that a retired judge is chief of the committee which fixes private medical college fees structure.

“Currently, the fees structure is based on law. It would not be good to make any comment on the fee structure in the State until and unless we receive the report about it,” he asserted.

The medical education ministers said that MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati had staged indefinite agitation for Maratha reservation.

“Sambhajiraje ended his agitation on the third day as the Government accepted his demands.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Government and work with it,” the minister said.

When former union Minister and incharge of Digital Membership Registration Campaign Pallam Raju was asked Russia-Ukraine, he criticised the Central Government.

He said that the Central Government should have taken a proper stand on Russia-Ukraine.

“The Government has not taken the required stand. It appears that the Government has failed in taking the decision,” he added.