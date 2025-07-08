State Haj Committee appeals to submit Haj application by July 31

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for Haj 2026 aspirants as they can now submit their application for the holy pilgrimage to the Haj Committee of India (HCOI) online through Haj Suvidha mobile app or website https://hajcommittee.gov.in between July 7 and 31.

According to press release issued by Maharashtra State Haj Committee chairman stated that the desirous citizens may contact the Haj House (between 10.30 am and 5 pm) with necessary documents like passport (valid till December 31, 2026), passport size colour photo (with white background), blood group report (optional if you know it), bank passbook or cancelled cheque (of escort - cover head), pan card, aadhar card, name of nominee and his contact mobile number, mobile number of cover head (for OTP), etc.

The Haj House will help scan the documents and submit the application online to HCOI. In the second phase, after picking up lots, the selected devotees will have to submit a challan of first instalment of Rs 1.5 lakh, take necessary vaccines, etc.

The chairman of Maharashtra State Haj Committee, Asif Usman Khan appealed to the devotees to contact the Haj House in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur for detailed inquiry and submission of forms. He also thanked the union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiran Rijiju for monitoring the whole process and smooth conduct of the holy Haj.

As reported earlier, the embarkation point to board the direct Haj flights from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been discontinued for the last two years. Hence the devotees can prefer boarding a direct flight from the nearest embarkation point at Mumbai, Nagpur, or Hyderabad (in Telangana).