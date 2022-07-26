State halts Rs 18 crore tourism development works

Aurangabad, July 26:

The political turmoil and change in power in Maharashtra have created an impact on the development works launched by the past government. If the sources are to be believed, the works of valuing Rs 18 crore, approved by the past tourism minister Aditya Thackeray, under the regional tourism scheme, in the district.

The former government approved the proposal along with funding for the works on June 28. The proposal includes providing basic amenities at the tourist places in each district, over the state, during 2022-23. It includes Rs 18 crore works of the district. However, these works have been stayed by the government on July 25.

The proposed tourism works include the construction of a pathway and beautification of the Hanuman Tekdi area; strengthening and tarring of the road leading to Sulibanjan; construction work of ‘ghat’ at Rameshwar Mandir in Kaygaon; at Siddheshwar Mandir (Pal) near Girija River and construction of protection wall; construction of cultural hall at Rameshwar Sansthan in Lohagad Nandra; erection of high mast, streetlights etc. The new works of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) have also stayed, said the sources.