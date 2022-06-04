State honour to AMC for rejuvenating Kham River

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 4:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has initiated reviving the glory of the city’s Kham River under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 2.0. The civic authorities took pains to preserve and protect the green environment and revive the natural ambience in the vicinity of the river. To endorse and acknowledge this venture, the state government will be felicitating the AMC for successfully implementing the Kham River Rejuvenation Project by the chief minister on

the World Environment Day (June 5).

The state government’s Department of Environment and Climate Change and the directorate of Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan have intimated the AMC through a letter. It stated that the AMC has been included for its best performance in the AMRUT category of the competition organised for the local self-governing bodies in the state.

The chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy CM Ajit Pawar, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, urban development minister Eknath Shinde and others will grace the grand function organised in Mantralaya tomorrow at 10.30 am. The AMC administrator has been asked to attend the function along with the five persons, who would be on the dais while accepting the award and felicitation.

Under the rejuvenation project, the AMC has deepened the river bed, widened it, planted saplings (various types) on the banks of the river and other works to protect and preserve the green environment and natural ambience in the vicinity of the Kham River.