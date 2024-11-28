State IMA honours for city’s health initiatives

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

The IMA honoured Yashwant Gade and Anupam Takalkar with state-level awards (Mastacon 2024) for leading over 75 impactful community health initiatives addressing critical issues of the city in Mumbai.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) branch of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar recently received state recognition at the IMA meeting. Under their leadership, the branch adopted several villages to provide comprehensive healthcare, conducted 19 health camps and launched a free OPD clinic. Key initiatives included suicide prevention programs for medical students, cancer awareness drives, addiction screenings, and health checkups for sanitary workers. The duo also led vaccination drives, promoted menstrual health awareness, and installed sanitary napkin vending machines in accessible locations. Further enhancing community wellness, they established a sports complex for IMA members.

The award ceremony included esteemed guests national secretary and president-elect of IMA Anil Kumar Nayak along with other notable figures like state president Santosh Kadam and treasurer Ravi Wankhedkar of the World Medical Association, who extended their congratulations for the outstanding work done by Dr. Gade and Dr. Takalkar in advancing healthcare initiatives.