State okays recruitment of 123 posts in AMC

Aurangabad: The State’s Urban Development Department (UDD) has given a green signal to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to fill up 123 posts which are lying pending in various sections for the past many years. The civic administration will soon be implementing the recruitment process soon.

As per the norms, it is mandatory upon the AMC to maintain the expense of the establishment section up to 35 per cent. However, the expense has scaled up to 40 per cent (due to the release of payments and allowances). Meanwhile, the state government granted permission for recruitment but also imposed a condition stating that it will have to increase the annual revenue.

There are 5,202 sanctioned posts in AMC, out of which, 2,965 officials and personnel are presently working, while 2,237 posts are lying vacant.

It may be noted that the AMC had tabled the proposal of recruiting 123 posts despite the establishment expense having touched 40 per cent. The AMC received a letter of permission from UDD on Tuesday. The recruitment has to be made as per provisions made in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 1949. The municipal commissioner will be responsible for recruitment. Meanwhile, the UDD’s letter stated that the establishment expense will exceed after the recruitment of 123 posts. Hence the UDD directed to enhance the annual tax collection figures and also find ways to control the establishment expense to 35 per cent.

The AMC has decided to fill up key and selected posts from Class I to III categories. This includes junior engineers, assistant commissioners, chief animal husbandry officer, clerks, firefighting jawans and others. Presently, the task of preparing the roaster is underway and hope to complete it in eight days. The recruitment process will then be started soon, said the sources.

60 persons on compassionate grounds

Many aspirants seeking recruitment on compassionate grounds are making rounds of the AMC headquarters for the past many years. Last week, the selection committee headed by the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari had a meeting. The committee found more than 60 eligible candidates. Hence their recruitment process have been started, said the sources in the establishment section.