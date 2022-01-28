State orders to vacate 25 metres periphery of Khandoba temple

Aurangabad, Jan 28:

The district administration has received a letter from the state government directing to vacate the 25 metres periphery of the Khandoba temple (in Satara). The government has instructed to free the vicinity from the encroachments as well as to undertake the possession of private land, falling in the periphery, through negotiations or granting compensation. The district collector Sunil Chavan has received a letter on Friday (Jan 28).

It may be noted that the renovation of the temple has been planned on the lines of temples conserved in Southern India. The state archaeology officials have conducted the primary level survey of the site. The work of the temple will be undertaken as a part of the state's conservation plan by spending Rs 125 crore. The work to prepare the plan is underway. The archaeology officials inspected Gabara, foundation and Deepmal. They observed that the condition of Deepmal and Chauthara (outside the temple) are deteriorating. The construction of brick has also weakened. Under Pilgrimage Development Programme (Teerthkshetra Vikas Karyakram), the conservation of Deepmal and Gabara of the temple will be done. During the inspection, the archaeologist also underlined the need of removing encroachment around the temple.

The Nasik-based Ajinkyatara agency has been given the responsibility of preparing the detailed project report (DPR).

The district collector Sunil Chavan said, " We have received a letter from the state government stating to vacate the 25 metres periphery of the temple. We will soon be conducting measurements so as to note down the government and private properties, apart from the encroachments. Later on, we will speak to the private property-holders and their properties will be acquired through negotiations or through other modes of the land acquisition process. The discussion with some property-holders has already been done."