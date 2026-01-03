Status of Candidates in fray
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 3, 2026 20:10 IST2026-01-03T20:10:02+5:302026-01-03T20:10:02+5:30
Total candidates in the fray: 859 Party-wise number of candidates: BJP: 92 Shiv Sena (HBT): 96 Nationalist Congress Party ...
Total candidates in the fray: 859
Party-wise number of candidates:
BJP: 92
Shiv Sena (HBT): 96
Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction): 75
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction): 23
Shiv Sena (UBT): 95
Congress: 70
AIMIM: 49
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi: 61
Others (BSP, Independents): 298Open in app