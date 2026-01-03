Status of Candidates in fray

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 3, 2026 20:10 IST2026-01-03T20:10:02+5:302026-01-03T20:10:02+5:30

Status of Candidates in fray

Total candidates in the fray: 859

Party-wise number of candidates:

BJP: 92

Shiv Sena (HBT): 96

Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction): 75

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction): 23

Shiv Sena (UBT): 95

Congress: 70

AIMIM: 49

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi: 61

Others (BSP, Independents): 298

