Steel trader cheated of Rs 15K by impostor posing as high-end customer

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 10:

An man posing as an high-end customer cheated a steel trader for Rs 15,000 under pretext of demanding refund, against a fake RTGS payment made against purchase of steel, in Pandharpur, on Monday afternoon.

According to Mahavir Patni, he owns Vijay Steel shop, in Pandharpur. The unidentified customer arrived at his shop to buy steel. He introduced himself as Pratap Khaire and has a firm Rajmudra Construction.

After inquiry, Khaire told him to prepare an estimate in the name of his firm. The estimate (against the order placed) was of Rs 1.60 lakh, therefore, the accused took Patni's bank account number and told that he will deposit the money through RTGS.

After sometime, Khaire showed a message about payment stating the money has been deducted from his account, to Patni. The owner made an inquiry about the payment with his office and bank, but he came to know that the money transferred through RTGS/NEFT takes time to get deposit into the account. The delivery was supposed to be made on Tuesday near Garware Company.

Khaire after sometime told Patni to reduce the quantity of steel and on learning that the final bill is of Rs 1.09 lakh, the cheater then told Patni to give him Rs 25,000 cash (from the payment he claimed of) as he is in need of money. Entrusting him, Patni gave Rs 15,000 cash. The man while stepping out of the shop deleted the payment message and fled away in the car. Patni raised a suspicion and tried to contact him on his mobile, after sometime, but it was switched off. Patni smelled a rat and immediately informed the crime branch police inspector Avinash Aghav and Waluj MIDC police inspector Sandeep Gurme and briefed them about the crime.

Boxxxxxxx

The accused was wearing six gold rings in the fingers of both hands and a bracelet in one hand. He was sporting Red tilak was on forehead. The driver was sitting in the car till the accused was in shop.

One month ago, one businessman of Lasur Station was cheated of Rs 3 lakh in the similar manner, said Mahavir Patni.