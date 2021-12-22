Stepfather gets 20 years RI for raping daughter

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

Sessions judge K R Chaudhary sentenced a stepfather to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 17,000 fine under section 6 of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act for raping his minor stepdaughter before and even after her marriage.

The 17-year-old victim lodged a complaint in this regard and mentioned that her real father died in 2005. Later her mother married again. Her mother used to work in marriage ceremonies and used to remain away from the house for two-three days. Taking advantage of this opportunity, her stepfather frequently raped her in her mother’s absence. He also threatened the victim to kill if she tell about it to anyone.

On May 15, 2015, the victim got married and went to Vaijapur. However, her stepfather continued to rape her frequently. Fed up of constant torture, the victim lodged a complaint in Mukundwadi police station on July 17, 2015.

During the hearing assistant public prosecutor examined five witnesses including victim, doctor, head master and investigating officer. The court issued the above mentioned punishment and fine after the charges were proved.