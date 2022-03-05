Stepping Stones High School hosts Inter-House Competitions

Aurangabad, March 5:

Stepping Stones High School hosted the annual Inter-House Competitions over the period of two days. March 2 was the day of the offstage events and March 3 witnessed the commencement of the onstage events. The day 2 commenced with the Ad Mad show where the school's four Houses - Ruby, Topaz, Emerald, and Sapphire - presented unique advertisements before the audience. After this, the Eastern events commenced with the Eastern singing. Students from the various Houses competed in Solo, Duet, and Group Singing competitions. In the teacher and parent singing event, one parent from every House was invited to perform with a teacher of the respective House. Next was the introduction of the judges for Eastern dance events. Students performed for the duet and group dances.

The third day witnessed the academic events, including Draw Swords and Questionpore, which tested the English language skills of the participants. The Western events included the western duet and group singing, followed by the western trio dance and the group dance. The students performed exceptionally well in the singing and the dancing events. Both the day's events were followed by a message by principal Dr Angelo Michael D'Cruize. Winning Houses were given away prizes.