Stepping Stones hosts intl inter-school virtual debate

Aurangabad, July 30: Stepping Stones High School organized the third Virtual International Inter-School Debate on July 30 on the topics ‘Online Games Have Resulted in Violent Behaviour and Are far From Being Entertainment’ and ‘Peer Pressure Absolves Delinquent Teens from Culpability.’

Twenty-four schools from India and abroad participated. Principal Dr Angelo Michael D’Cruize welcomed the participating schools. Agnel D’Cunha and Zaheem Rahim chaired the debate. The Judges for the first topic were Shafiq Lokhandwalla, Trustee - Raj Educational and Charitable Trust, Laxmi Murthy, a Journalist and Columnist, Jayashree Venkatraman, Principal – SNBP Pune. The second topic was judged by Dr Nazir Yousufi, Board Secretary – Sayyad Jamaluddin Afghan High School, Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Suthirtha Roy Ghatak, HOD – English Department, Laxmipath Singhania School, Kolkata and Neerja Chathly, Edcuator and Trainer.

Armed with statistics and data and emphatic arguments, the participants left the audience enthralled by their confidence and conviction. Chairpersons and judges appreciated performance of bright youngsters. Kirti Vyas from Maharana Mewar Public School, Udaipur was declared the Best Speaker for the motion for the first topic while Sai Siri Varshini Maddala from Meridian School, Hyderabad was declared the Best Speaker against the motion. The second debate saw Sienna Chambial from The Emerald Heights International School, Indore as the Best Speaker for speaking for the motion while the Best Speaker position against the motion was garnered by Maanya Singh from Silver Oaks International School, Hyderabad.