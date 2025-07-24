Stepping Stones hosts virtual intl Inter-School Debate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The sixth Virtual International Inter-School Debate Competition was hosted by Stepping Stones High School (SSHS), recently. Twenty-eight top schools from across the country and around the world participated, despite the challenges of different time zones, taking advantage of the benefits of the virtual platform.

In the first debate, Nayel Osmani of SSHS won the ‘Best Speaker for the Motion’ award, while Saachi Thadhani of The Bishops School, Camp Pune, won the ‘Best Speaker Against the Motion’ award. In the second debate, Reyansh Machhar of Nath Valley School and Sanvi Khopade of Belmayne Educate Together Secondary School in Ireland jointly won the ‘Best Speaker for the Motion’ award, whereas Katyayani Thakur of Gems International School Gurugram won the ‘Best Speaker Against the Motion’ award. Executive director Naseem Rahim, director Zaeem Rahim, and principal Sandeep Malu congratulated the winners and participants.