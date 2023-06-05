Stillbirth ratio on rise; need to take precautions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The birth of a baby in the house is an auspicious occasion in the house. However, if the baby is stillborn, the entire happiness of the family to welcome the new guest vanishes. The ratio of stillbirth (death of the infant during pregnancy or delivery) is on the rise. Hence, it is important to take precautions for the woman when pregnant, opined the experts.

Many-a-times, the baby is alive in the womb but dies during delivery. There are several reasons for the deaths of the infants, but the most common is the infection. The symptoms of infection is the fever, vomiting, and others in the pregnant women. If such symptoms are observed, medical advice should be taken immediately.

The pregnant woman should conduct pre-delivery tests regularly. There can be a danger to the life of the baby due to diabetics, high blood pressure, and others. Hence, regular check-ups are advised.

Head of the gynecology department of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr Shrinivas Gadappa said pregnant women should not ignore if some symptoms are reported. They should not starve and should conduct pre-delivery tests regularly.

Statistics in GMCH

Year - Total deliveries - Stillbirth

2019 - 18,709 - 648

2020 - 18,461 - 653

2021 - 17,753 - 620

2022 - 15.567 - 658

2023 (till May) - 5,741 - 262