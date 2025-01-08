Stolen items worth over Rs 38 lakh returned

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a heartwarming event on Wednesday, a woman was reunited with her stolen belongings, including gold jewellery, cash, a vehicle and 83 mobile phones, valued at over Rs 38.61 lakh. The district police had successfully recovered the stolen items, and the woman was visibly emotional as she received her possessions back.

This event was part of the Police Raising Day Week, held at the Police Headquarters in Gokul, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. During the ceremony, Special Police Inspector General Virendra Mishra handed over the recovered property to the rightful owners. The event also saw the distribution of awards for the district-level Cybersecurity school competition, which aimed to raise awareness about cyber fraud.

The police force, led by Superintendent of Police Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod and Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Lanjewar, had made significant strides in recovering stolen property, including motorcycles, solar pumps, and electric pumps. A particularly emotional moment occurred when a woman, whose gold jewelry was stolen 15 years ago in Gagangapur, was reunited with her belongings.

The recovered items included 17 motorcycles, Rs 1.8 lakh in cash, one four-wheeler, 83 mobile phones, 169 grams of gold, and agricultural equipment like solar pumps and motors. The police’s efforts have strengthened citizens' trust, especially among farmers who were relieved to get back their stolen farming equipment.

The ceremony also highlighted an important initiative, where citizens will soon be able to file complaints through their mobile phones, streamlining the process and enhancing accessibility.