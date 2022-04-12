Stop blaming Congress for not doing anything for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar: Nitin Raut

Aurangabad, April 12:

The state’s energy minister Nitin Raut said, “ Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had thanked Congress for shortlisting him as the chairman of the drafting committee (of Indian Constitution). Hence the anti-publicity that Congress has taken the ‘ownership’ and has done nothing for Dr Babasaheb should be wiped off and stopped.”

Raut was speaking at the concluding function of Phule-Bhimotsav organised by Congress’s Scheduled Caste Cell at Gandhi Bhavan. The Congress Seva Dal president, Vilasbapu Autade presided over.

Earlier, the chief organiser Dr Arun Shirsaat made an introductory speech. The city Congress unit president Hisham Osmani and others made a speech. Anil Lahane conducted the proceedings, while Dr Milind Athawale proposed a vote of thanks.

Raut continued,” The ideology of Congress is based on the Indian Constitution. Dr Babasaheb used to say that the nation would not become energetic and developed unless we get rid of the caste system. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru prepared its manual. The present union Government has scrapped the reservation while filling the post of joint secretary. It is enough to depicts the thoughts of the government. Do not forget that the doors of Ram Mandir were also opened by Rajiv Gandhi,” he pointed out.

Raut also alleged that Ramdas has sealed the Dalit movement by doing ‘agentgiri’ of BJP. Congress leaders M M Shaikh, Mohan Deshmukh, Jitendra Dehade, Ashok Sayanna, Krishna Bhandare, Hamad Chaus, Anjali Wadje, Rauf Deshmukh, Mudassir Ansari, Iqbal Singh Gill, Gulati, Ibrahim Pathan, Vijaya Bhosale and others were also present on the occasion.