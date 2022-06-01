Stop privatization of nurse positions

Aurangabad, May 31:

The Private Nursing School and College Management Association on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the divisional commissioner's office demanding closure of privatization of nurses posts, payment of salaries to nurses as per Central government clause and reduction in tuition fees. President of the association, Dr Balasaheb Pawar, secretary Shankarrao Adsul, Dr Mahadev Munde, Anusaya Savargave, Prabhakar Shinde, Ashish Rajput, Rashmi Chaudhary were present on the occasion.