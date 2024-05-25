Stormy weather leads to collapse of solar panels into well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A female farmer has sustained a loss of around Rs 3.5 lakh after the solar energy panels installed on the well in her farm collapsed due to stormy weather, five days ago, in Ghanegaon, near Waluj Mahanagar.

To get rid of frequent power cuts in the village and continue farming without any hiccups, Shakuntala Gayake, fixed the solar panels and interlinked it to the motor to pump out water from the well, one month ago. Unfortunately, the weather was stormy and there was a spell of unexpected rainfall as well in the village on Monday evening. Hence the solar panel got damaged and fell into the well. Besides, uprooting of 20-25 electricity poles has also been reported due to stormy weather.

Moreover, the farmers who had stored the onion in the shelves also sustained losses when the tinroofs got dislocated due to strong wind. The village sarpanch Keshav Gayake, former panchayat samiti member Santosh Gaikwad and others pursued the matter. Meanwhile, a team comprising talathi Sandeep Pawar, village development officer (VDO) Ganesh Boraskar and revenue officials squad visited the village and performed the panchanama to assess the losses due to natural calamity on May 21.