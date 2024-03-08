Street play competition held to raise awareness on social issues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : On the eve of International Women's Day, a street play competition and guidance workshop on safety issues were organized by the Women's Entrepreneurship Development Cell of Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) on Thursday.

The competition was held at the 'Anil Vishwasrao Chavan' hall at Waluj. Senior journalist Dipti Raut and director of Rucha group of industries Dr Jyoti Dasharathi were specially present. Massia president Anil Patil addressed the gathering and assured that the organization will continue to work for the welfare of women entrepreneurs, employees and workers. Vice president Arjun Gaikwad appealed to the women present to participate under the Massia’s strive project and also gave information about apprenticeship.

Coordinator of women's wing, Sunita Rathi said that various competitions, mentoring camps, and visits to factories have been organized for women who are working in the industries. Six companies participated in the street play competition. The topics of the street plays were voting awareness, Say no to plastic and farmer suicide. A total of 120 women entrepreneurs, employees and working women were present at the event. Certificates were distributed to all the participating women.