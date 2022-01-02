Strengthening of health facilities in the state - Desai

Aurangabad, Jan 2:

In the first wave of corona, there were only two labs in the state. There weren't enough facilities to fight covid. In such a situation, under the guidance of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, corona was brought under control through improving the health system. The High Court, along with the entire country, also lauded the efforts. The state government is ready to face the third wave of corona as the health facilities in the state have been strengthened, said guardian minister Subhash Desai.

Desai made the remarks while speaking at a free health check up camp organized at Sillod on Sunday. Desai said that the Minister of state Abdul Sattar implemented various measures in the constituency to prevent corona. Now people should fulfill their duty by following the rules and getting 100 per cent vaccinated to prevent the spread of corona. MLC Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena district chief Narendra Trivedi, collector Sunil Chavan, Zilla Parishad CEO Dr Nilesh Gatne, council chairman Rajashri Nikamand others were present.

5000 people take benefit

In all, 5,000 patients were examined and treated in the free health check up camp. In all, 251 people donated blood. Also 5,000 people were vaccinated. Some took the first dose and second dose.