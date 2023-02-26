Strings of Sitar mesmerized music lovers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ustad Sujaat Hussain Khan, Sitar maestro left the city music lover spellbound with his magical touch on the Sitar strings on the second day of Ellora - Ajanta International Festival on Sunday. District collector Astik Kumar Pandey, state commissioner (right to services) Dilip Shinde, CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, AMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhary, deputy director regional tourism Shrimant Harkar and others initially welcome the artists.

On the second day, the musical journey began with the Sitar concert by Ustad Sujaat Hussain Khan. His performance began with Raag Yaman Kalyan, which included various aalaps, jods and various bandishes. Pandit Amit Chaube and Pandit Mukesh Jadhav accompanied him on tabla. After completing the raaga, he enthralled the audience with his singing as well. He presented various shers and gazals along with the sitar music. The ghazal ‘Zindagi Se Koi Saja Hi Nahi’ clinched the applause of the audience. Ustadji concluded his performance with the sufi song ‘Chhap Tilak’ and Bhajan ‘Vaishnavjan to Jene Kahiye Ji’.

Rhythmic journey in Soneri Mahal

Padmashree Shiv Mani, known for playing several types of rhythm instruments presented his extraordinary talent in a musical fusion at Soneri Mahal. In this rhythmic journey, the artists accompanied him on various musical instruments including piano, sitar, khanjira, Bass Guitar, tabla and drums. The city music lovers witnessed this unique fusion of various instruments. Moreover, Kathak dancer Aditi Bhagwat showcased the unique dance on this thunderous musical beat.

Shiv Mani performed exhibited his talent by playing around 20 instruments including Shankh, Ghungroo, Zanjha, and others. Ravi Chari played Sitar, Sangeet Haldipur Piano, Selva Ganesh Khanjira, and Sheldon D’silva Bass Guitar. The spectators responded to the artists with loud applause and clapping.

Disturb with people moving around

Ustad Sujaat Khan was disturbed by the people moving around in front of the stage. He asked them to sit down at some place. When the policemen were also wandering around, he said in a lighter vein that I could not even ask them to sit as they will put me in jail.