Strong System & Services Empowers Narayana: Ravi Teja

Chhatrapati Sambhajinag: Narayana Educational Group celebrated its 19th founding anniversary in the city recently.

Management Core Committee Member Ravi Teja, expressed his satisfaction with the branch's smooth operation and academic performance. He also unveiled the 19th founding anniversary logo. Director Dr Vishal Ladniya made an introductory speech.

The group's branch launched at Chhattrapati Sambhajinagar in the State has demonstrated strong systems and services. The group has expanded its presence in different parts of the State including Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai, Nashik and Kalyan. Narayana Jr Colleges are also operational in Mumbai, Kalyan and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

It was announced the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Medical, offering result-oriented activities and regular classroom sessions. Admissions for new academic sessions are in full swing. Teachers who have served the centre for 18 years felicitated. A social initiative, ‘Serving Humanity,’ was launched, donating umbrellas to needy roadside sellers.