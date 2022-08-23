Struggle for excellence has been there in every era, it will not end completely

Need for mental development with physical and mental education

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

The struggle to consider and prove one superior to the other has been there in every era. It never ended completely. Bad forces gather soon, but good ones don't. This is the reason why unrest and instability increases suddenly. However, India will never allow peace efforts to stop. We are making every effort for unity and equality of all religions and will continue to do so.

These thoughts were expressed by Acharya Lokesh Muni, who has received the title of 'Shantidoot-Ambassador of Peace' award from the World Religious Conference and represented India in various peace and religion conferences of many countries like London and California.

Lokesh Muni Maharaj blessed the Lokmat group by giving good wishes at Lokmat Bhavan during his courtesy visit. On this occasion, he explained the ongoing peace efforts in the whole country and the world. Here are some excerpts from this explanation.

If man changes by preaching, then change would have come very early

The religious gurus of every sect give sermons. But people listen and forget. A man does not change by preaching. If this could happen, change would have come very early. Today, there is a need for such education from the very beginning, which, along with being scientifically, can shape the character of a person mentally and emotionally. The Gurukul education system is a perfect example of this system. Education is incomplete without moral education, it only awakens the left mind.

War prevails first in the mind, then in the battlefield

UNESCO's constitution says that the battle is fought later in the field. It is first born in the mind. It increases hatred. Whenever the animal in a person's mind wakes up, a chemical reaction takes place inside him. Efforts are being made to stop this chemical reaction from place to place.

Journeying connects hearts, but change is necessary

Jain monks and saints walk bear feet. This journeying connects saints and people from every village-city-road with each other. This is necessary. But with the increasing distances, it is also advisable to resort to means of transport to utilize the time. We are in favor of both. Walk if needed, but also use the means of transport. The more places the Guru can reach, the more change and harmony he will be able to create. Being a Jain monk, I used to wonder why Jainism was left behind even after being scientific. Perhaps the reason for this is also not using the means of transport.

Need of peace education from primary education

Peace education will have to be promoted from the beginning of life i.e. primary education. The only solution to terrorism is to end hatred. In Texas, a student shot the whole family including his grandmother. The anger intensifies during young age. It has to be channelized from childhood itself. We are organizing anger management camps. This change will come from experiment. Lessons should not be missed, they should be implemented into life. The Macaulay education system is inadequate. Mental development is necessary along with physical and intellectual education.

Science and spirituality complement each other

Abraham Lincoln wrote a letter to the teacher. In which he said that you can teach geography and science to my child, but definitely teach him what to do when there are ups and downs in life. That is the essence of life. Spirituality and science are solutions to many problems.

Social organizations should come forward to save livestock from lumpy

In Gujarat and Punjab these days the Lumpy virus is killing thousands of cows every hour. If someone misbehaves with a cow, there are riots, but today the lives of millions of cows and other livestock are at stake due to illness. All the social organizations of the country and the government should come forward to save their lives.

-Hollow spirituality will not be able to give relief to this age

-Hollow science will not give life to this age

-Both will have to go hand-in-hand for a revolution to be born

-Worship is not religion, but today worship is considered as religion