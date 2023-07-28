Student Council at SBES Centenary School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A Student Council was established in Saraswati Bhuvan Education Society (SBES) Centenary School. Journalist Pramod Mane was the chief guest. Principal Rahul Mohanpurkar presided. Coordinator Rakhi Gupta made introductory speech.

The principal administered the oath to the Student Council. Elected members are as follows: Yash Pokar - School Captain; Pahhel Bafna - vice captain; Ayush Jadhav - Sports Incharge; Ishwari Nilangekar - Assembly Incharge; Tanushree Rathore - Academic Incharge; Chilaya Dalal - cultural in-charge; Gauri Bhalkikar - publicity incharge and Anshul Kulkarni -media incharge.

Dwarkanath Joshi, Archana Katkar and all the teachers planned the programme. Vidya Kulkarni conducted the proceedings. Joshi introduced the guests. Pooja Deshpande presented a film about the programme. Jyoti Kolhatkar proposed a vote of thanks.