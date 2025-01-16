Student Murder: Police fail after 48 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The police have yet to identify the murderer of 19-year-old Pradeep Vishwanath Nipte from Osmanpur’s Mhada Colony, even after three days of investigation. The police conducted over 12 hours of questioning of Pradeep’s friends and associates. Additionally, they have focused on analyzing his call records from the past three months.

Pradeep was murdered on Tuesday evening. His friends, who lived with him, had left the house for various reasons around 6 pm, leaving him alone. When they left, they only pulled the door shut. This allowed the murderer to enter the house and stab Pradeep 17 times, leading to his brutal death. The police still have suspicions about this sequence of events. As a result, they spent both Wednesday and Thursday trying to gather answers from his friends and acquaintances. On Thursday, the police questioned Pradeep’s former roommates from Dashmesh Nagar, where he had previously lived. Investigations were also conducted to trace who he was in contact with during that time, with the inquiry continuing late into the night.

----------------------------(BOX)--------------------------------

Analysis of 3-month call data records (CDR)

While investigating Pradeep's contacts, the police also began exploring the angle of the robbery after the murderer took Pradeep's mobile phone. The police started analyzing Pradeep’s call records from the past three months, summoning the person he was most frequently in touch with for questioning. Meanwhile, authorities confirmed that eight individuals were questioned on Thursday.

----------------------------(BOX)--------------------------------

How the Investigation is Progressing:

CP Pravin Pawar and DCP Nitin Bagate took an early morning review of the investigation with PI Atul Yerme.

ACP Dr Ranjit Patil conducted questioning of Pradeep's friends from 11 am to 1 pm on Thursday.

Investigation teams from Cidco, MIDC Cidco, Pundliknagar, Jawaharnagar and Satara Police Station, along with three crime branch teams, have been assigned to the case.

----------------------------(BOX)--------------------------------

Focus on close associates in the investigation

Though the police investigation has primarily been focused on Pradeep’s associates and the possibility of robbery, the emphasis on Thursday's questioning was largely on those closest to Pradeep. The police are exploring whether the murderer might be someone from his close circle.