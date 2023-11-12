Students asked to apply for degree after Nov 25

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) asked the students to apply for the degree certificate after November 25 as the process of changing the name of the city on university documents is underway.

It may be noted that hundreds of students apply for the degree with the examinations department.

The university administration issued a circular to add the changed name of the city the university name as ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’ instead of ‘ Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Aurangabad), after getting guidelines from the State Government.

The name of the city is being changed on all the documents of the university and even colleges were asked to do correspondence with the new name of the city.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gavli issued a circular recently requesting the students, teachers and visitors to apply for the degree after November 25 only. She said that it would take some time to change the city’s name on the certificates. The university appealed to the candidates to apply for the degree certificate only after November 25.