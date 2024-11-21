Students asked to collect degrees from colleges only

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) asked students to collect their degree certificates from the respective colleges only. It may be noted that the university used to issue degrees directly to the students after the convocation ceremony. However, it changed the policy in 2017.

As per the revised policy, the students will get their degrees in the convocation ceremony of the respective colleges. But, many students who are visiting the university to seek their degree courses for higher studies and jobs, and have passed their examination after 2017 are not aware of collecting degrees from their college instead of the university.

The director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) issued a circular recently stating that the students should obtain their degree certificates from the institutes only.

“If the college has not received the degree certificate from the university, it should ensure to provide a copy of the letter and list to the student concerned, or the college representative should present it to the university in person to obtain the degree certificate of these students,” it was mentioned in the circular.

BoEE office said that with the college’s letter and list, the university would provide a degree the candidate should carry any photo identity cards including ‘Aadhar Card, PAN, Driving Licence and College ID.

“Degrees will not handed over to anyone other than the candidate at any cost. Those will apply through post will be sent their degree certificates by post only immediately,” the BoEE officers said.