Students Association demands to stop researchers' harassment

Aurangabad: Marathwada Students Association for Students (MSAS) demanded to stop the harassment of researchers from the research guides.

In a memorandum submitted to the vice-chancellor, the office-bearers of the Association stated that research students need the signature of the research guide and research centre chief on the different documents to submit to the fellowship office time and again.

However, the research centre chiefs are making the daily attendance of researchers compulsory.

“A researcher meets the research guides frequently for guidance. How can they remain present at the research centre daily as they have to do field and table works,” they said.

The researchers demanded that the centre chiefs should sign the document without taking on any compulsory task to avoid students' losses.