Students can appear for UG exams with PRN

Aurangabad: Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Ganesh Manza said that students can appear for the examination on the basis of permanent registration number (PRN) if there is any error in the hall ticket.

It may be noted that the university started taking the first-semester examination of the different undergraduate courses including, B A, B Com and B Sc, at 240 centres in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad on Tuesday. Some of the students received hall tickets with delay. A group of boys complained that their hall ticket had photographs of girls. The students from some colleges said the description of a compulsory subject was missing from their hall tickets. The students were worried about the examinations.

BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza said that students should be allowed to take the papers on the basis of PRN number to avoid their education loss. Meanwhile, the examination for postgraduate courses already began on December 22.