Students discuss whether AI is a curse or boon

Debate in the youth festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Whether artificial intelligence (AI) technology is a curse or a boon to the society was widely debated at the youth festival. Teams from each college presented both sides, debunking each other's questions. The occasion was a debate competition held on Friday.

During the debate, the students said that currently, AI technology has started to spread across the world. It is being discussed everywhere. Everything that humans need has started to be done by AI machines. Many jobs will be taken away under the cover of this technology. All systems will be implemented incorrectly. Therefore, some students suggested that this technology will lead to the destruction of human society. Many support how the change in technology has made human life more bearable. It is explained that every technology has contributed to the development of human beings.