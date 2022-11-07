Students imparted training in industries

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Under the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture’s (MASSIA) skilled development centre and in association with German Development Corporation GIZ, ITI students are being imparted training in the industries from Monday onwards. In all, 164 students will be imparted technical training in 39 companies.

On Monday, a meeting chaired by MASSIA executive member Arjun Gaikwad, ITI teachers and students was held at MASSIA Hall to give information to the students.

During the programme, the students will be imparted training of turner, machinist, electrical, mechanical, wielder, sheet metal and others. The programme will help the industries to get skilled manpower, said member Kiran Jagtap.

Secretary Rahul Mogale, vice president Anil Patil, Abhishek Modani, Pralhad Gaikwad, Shriram Shinde, Sarjerao Salunke, Dushyant Athawale, Ravi Aaher and others were present.