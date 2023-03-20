Students mesmerized in Maths Garden

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Students were mesmerized by the maths puzzles and geometrical figures in the Maths Garden on Sunday.

Students get panic whenever they hear the word mathematics. However, in the Maths Garden, they were seen solving numerical puzzles and getting involved in triangles, rectangles, octagons and musical squares. They were given maths lessons through toys and each of them was solving difficult problems. They could not believe that they could solve these maths problems so easily.

Lokmat Sakhi Manch and Campus Club organised an educational tour to Guru Maths Garden in Gurukul Olympiad School behind Airport on old Beed-Bypass Road for the members on Sunday.

Usually, children are afraid of maths. This garden has been established to discard the fear of maths from their minds, said the school director Dr Satish Tambat. He informed the students and Sakhi Manch members about each piece of equipment in the garden.

Everyone was convinced that the formulas and calculations in maths are very simple. Not only the students but also the Sakhi Manch members could not restrict themselves to take selfies in the garden.