Students of Azad College come out with flying colours in HSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The students of Maulana Azad College, Dr Rafiq Zakar Campu, has once again maintained its glorious result in HSC.

A total of 1329 students appeared for the examination in the four streams. Of them, 89.91 (1195) were declared successful.

The overall percentage of the college in Science is 94.74 pc followed by Arts (71.24 pc), Commerce (79.66 pc) and MCVC (92.18 pc).

Chairman of Maulana Azad Education Society Farhat Jamal, college principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui, junior college vice-principal Shaikh Abbas and teaching staff members congratulated the students on their achievements.