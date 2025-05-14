Students of Cute Ducklings shine in SSC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sani Deshpande of Cute Duckings Public school, has added one more feather in her cap as she has scored 100 pc marks in the 10th Board examination. She is also a chess champion. She said that she achieved this success by hard work, being regular in her studies and keeping herself stress-free. School director Kiran Yambal, Principal Vijaya Vipra and all teachers wished her for her bright future. The toppers of the schools are Sani Deshpande (100%), Yashita Mundada (95.60%), and Raghunandan Akolkar (95%).