Students of GKC shine in MHT-CET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Gaganjit’s Knowledge Centre (GKC) have come out with flying colours in MHT-CET maintaining the tradition of constant success in the State level entrance test every year.

The GKC institute which is also specialised in coaching CBSE 9th and 10 standard students, proved its leadership in MHT-CET results again.

GKC head said that this result became possible due to MHT-CET-focused methodology and the hard work of students and parents.

The names of some of the successful students of the centre are as follows; Mrunmai Kulkarni (99.6 percentile), Om Dhonawat (97 pc), Ahono Mohod (96.4 pc), Janhavi Bhavsar (95.6 pc), Rucha Palsikar (92.6 pc), Vansh Vijayvargiya (90 pc) and Goon Agarawal (90 pc).