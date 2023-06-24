Students of Orchid Group shine in Navodaya Vidyalaya Exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three students of Orchid Techno School (Bajaj Nagar) and one student of Orchid English School, run by Orchid Group of Institutions (OGI), qualified Jawahar Novodya Vidyalaya examination.

The names of the successful students are Awajare Samruddhia, Sambare Shourya, Kotkar Tanmay and Yenge Avishkar have qualified for Jawahar. The entire OGI team congratulated Orchidians who celebrated the wonderful moment.