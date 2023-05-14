Students of RJ Intl School bring laurels in ICSE 10th result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students RJ International School came out with flying colours in ICSE 10th Board examinations result that was declared on Sunday evening.

A total of 12 students scored above 90 per cent and above marks while 40 students passed with Distinction and the rest in the first division.

Shonit Kataria and Aditya Jadhav are the school toppers with a score of 98 per cent each. Tanaya Lad stood second with a score of 96 pc and Ishwari Markande obtained third place with 93 pc.

School president Raghavendra Joshi, vice president Rasdeep Singh Chawla, secretary Parmeshwar Solunke, Principal Shilpa Pathak along with all teaching staff congratulated all students on their great success.