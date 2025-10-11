Students of RZCW shine in State level paper presentation contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Students of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women (RZCW) came out with flying colours in the State-level Research Paper Presentation Competition recently organised by the Department of History of Millia Arts Science and Management College.

In this competition, students of RZCW won all the top prizes. The names of the winners are first prize (Sayed Kulsum), Second prize (Arishya Bano), third prize (Sayeda Ayesha Sayed Ali) and consolation prize (Sayeda Anam).

Students from all over the state participated in this competition. The college was presented with a "Certificate of Excellence" for its excellent performance.

Principal Dr Makhdoom Farooqui said that the excellent performance of the students achieved by tireless struggle and dedication in the contest is not only commendable but also unforgettable. Department of Political Science, Dr Tanmay Paithankar and Dr Talat Sultana guided the participants.