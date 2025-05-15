Students of St Lawrence (semi English) shine in SSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of St Lawrence (semi-English) came out with flying colours in the SSC examination.

The school recorded a 100 per cent pass result, maintaining the tradition of success. Swara Ade topped the school.

A total of 175 students appeared from the school. Of them, 31 students scored 90 pc and above marks, followed by 54 students (80 pc and above marks), 72 students (60 pc and above), and 18 students (second class). Chairman Collins Albuquerque and\, Vice Chairperson Flavia Albuquerque wished the students for all their future endeavours.