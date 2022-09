Students should acquire new skills during graduation for better career: Aneesh Valappil

Aurangabad, June 4:

"While pursuing the engineering graduation, students should acquire new skills demanded by industries. It helps in better placements after graduation. Because of ever-changing market requirements, technology is rapidly changing,” said Aneesh Puthiya Valappil, the senior manager of Red Hat Global Learning Services.

He was speaking in a programme held at MIT recently to felicitate students for acquiring new skills from Red Hat.

The global certification examination 'Red Hat Certified System Administrator' was cleared by faculty members Dr Madhuri Joshi, Monali Baviskar and students- Akash Mirge, Aakanksha Tripathi, Ratnaprabha Purandare, Raghuveer Awankar, Abhishek Lakde, Bhakti Tambade, Ranjit Mhaske, Varad Kasture, Soham Tilwankar, Vaibhav Joshi, Somesh Tapkire, Pooja Bainade, Shweta Ghorpade, Shirish Kulkarni, Nilesh Swami, and RanjeetKumar Hadoltikar.

Aniket Giri, Pranav Kamlaskar, Piyush Kolharkar, Aditya Neve and Tanmay Nagepatil have qualified ‘Red Hat Certified Engineer'.

The expert level examination ‘Red Hat Certified Specialist in Containers and Kubernetes’ was cleared by Kiran Gaikwad, Mohammad Azharuddin Atkalikar, Sagar Chavan, Pushkar Pawar and Ashwini Mhasrup. MIT director-general Munish Sharma, Director Dr Santosh Bhosle, Director Dr Nilesh Patil and Principal Sunil Deshmukh congratulated the students and faculty members.