Students should choose career considering ability & interest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Parishad (ZP) Vikas Meena urged the students to choose their careers considering their abilities and interests.

He was speaking in a special lecture organised on ‘Career Guidance’ jointly by the Education Department of Zilla Parishad (ZP) and S B College of Science, at Govindbhai Shroff Lalit Kala Akademi, on Thursday.

Secretary of the Education Society Dr Shrirang Deshpande presided over the function.

Education Officer (Secondary) Madhukar Deshmukh, College Principal Dr Anil Shankarwar, Vice Principal Deepak Kayande, Dr Kshama Khobragade and Sanjay Gaikwad were present. CEO Meena said that many avenues of career are available today.

He said that students should not have any confusion while taking career steps. Meena interacted with the students. Education officer Deshmukh gave information about the event.

Sanjay Gaikwad made an introductory remarks. Prashant Upsingekar conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr Kshama Khobragade proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Shrirang Deshpande also spoke.