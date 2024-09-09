Students should good citizens of country: Padmashri Dr Zahir Kazi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “India is a country with the largest youth population in the world. Youngsters should study in their favourite fields and work with dedication. Students should be aware of what is happening around them. While becoming a good person, one should also become a good citizen of this country,” said Padmashri Dr Zahir Ishaq Kazi.

He was speaking as the chief guest for the 5th foundation day ceremony of MGM University held at Rukhmini Auditorium on Monday.

Vice chairman of MGM Dr P M Jadhav, chancellor of the university Ankushrao Kadam, Bhausaheb Rajale, vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal and registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar also graced the event.

Dr Zahir Kazi said that teachers make good engineers, doctors, a good human beings, therefore, students should respect teachers.

The issues of 'MGM Abhivekti 2024, MGM Inspire' were released. Deepa Deshpande and Mohsin Ansari conducted the proceedings of the programme while Shiv Kadam proposed a vote of thanks. The dignitaries also inaugurated an AI-enabled classroom, publication house and innovation centre as part of the foundation day celebration. Also, a book ‘Foundation of Data Science: A Comprehensive Guide for Analysts, Musicological Mindscapes’ was released.