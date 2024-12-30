Students to get uniform on 1st day of school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students from local self-governing bodies and private aided primary schools will be provided uniforms on the first day of school in the coming academic year.

It may be noted the State government had announced that it would provide two uniforms to students on the first day of school opening this year. The plan was to provide the uniforms directly to the students. For this, the cloth was to be purchased at the State level and to be given to the students after stitching through self-help groups.

However, even after Diwali, it was seen that many students had not received their first uniform. Therefore, in the recently held winter session, the School Education and Sports Department decided to send fund to the school management committee’s bank account to make available the uniform on time.

Jayashree Chavan (Education Officer, Primary Section, Zilla Parishad) said as per the orders given by the Government, uniforms would be provided to eligible students in the school in the upcoming academic year.

Tehsil-wise beneficiaries in the district are as follows;

Tehsil name...................No of beneficiaries

Paithan..................................29,643

Kannad.................................28,984

Vaijapur...................................27,511

Chh Sambhajinagar..................28,128

Gangapur..................................27,082

Phulambri...............................13,687

Sillod......................................24,169

Soyegaon................................9,938

Khultabad................................10,291