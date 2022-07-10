Students waiting for colleges to start

Aurangabad, July 10:

The admission process of the 11th standard has started in various colleges. Since the results were announced, 40 to 60 per cent admissions had been completed in the reputed colleges. Students who got temporary admissions are submitting their mark sheets and TC in junior colleges. However, there is no instruction to start the classes. Hence students are waiting for the classes to start.

Giving more information, Deogiri college vice-principal NG Gaikwad said that 60 to 70 percent admissions have been confirmed. There is more inclination towards arts and science streams. Students are submitting their documents. However, as the CBSE results have not been announced, instructions to start classes have not yet been received from the education department.

It is planned to hold a parents meeting next week and start classes from July 22. While the education officer MK Deshmukh said the meeting with the director of education is likely to get suggestions on starting classes. Colleges will then be notified.